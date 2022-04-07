Fire crews respond to a fire at Phoenix House on Fifth Avenue on Thursday, April 7. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)

Fire crews respond to a fire at Phoenix House on Fifth Avenue on Thursday, April 7. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)

Multiple units destroyed as blaze empties Alberni low-barrier housing complex

Residents at Phoenix House displaced, given rooms at shelter following early morning blaze

A low-barrier housing facility in Port Alberni was damaged by an overnight fire.

Mike Owens, fire chief for the Port Alberni Fire Department, said crews were paged out at 3:42 a.m. on Thursday, April 7 to a structure fire at Phoenix House, which is located in the 3600 block of Fifth Avenue. Because the building is a multi-family residence, crews from Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department also responded. Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department was on standby.

“When we arrived on scene, multiple suites on the first floor were fully involved,” said Owens. “We began an aggressive interior attack in order to suppress the fire in the building.”

Owens said all occupants were able to self-extricate. Three people were transported to West Coast General Hospital for treatment.

Phoenix House, operated by the Port Alberni Shelter Society, provides low-barrier, transitional housing for residents living with physical, mental or other challenges. In total, three units were destroyed by fire, while a number of other units were damaged.

Wes Hewitt, executive director for the Shelter Society, says that they are still investigating to determine the extent of the damage.

“We’ve shut the building down for the interim,” said Hewitt.

The sobering centre, located next door to Phoenix House, was not affected by the fire and is still open, said Hewitt.

Emergency Support Services were on scene Thursday morning to help people find alternate accommodations. Hewitt said “the majority” have ended up staying at Our Home on Eighth, which is also run by the Shelter Society.

”We’re making sure they’re all taken care of and housed,” said Hewitt.

Owens said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PORT ALBERNI

 

Fire crews respond to a fire at Phoenix House on Fifth Avenue on Thursday, April 7. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)

Fire crews respond to a fire at Phoenix House on Fifth Avenue on Thursday, April 7. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)

Previous story
9-1-1 cost download to 8 Vancouver Island municipalities deferred until at least 2025
Next story
Federal budget will have the support of the NDP, but will also face opposition

Just Posted

Bear spray was used by a man in retribution for lost fight in Campbell River recently according to RCMP. Black Press files
Campbell River RCMP noticing uptick in youth carrying bear spray for wrong reasons

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

The public hearing for the Gowlland Views project is set for April 20. The application originated in 2009. Photo courtesy SRD
Gowlland Harbour Views public hearings set for April 20

Digital rendering of a newly planned luxury resort in Campbell River. Submitted photo/ Naturally Pacific Resort
Mailman family building new luxury resort at Campbell River Golf Club