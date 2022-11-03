RCMP were on scene after numerous shots were fired at a house on Nicol Street the night of Nov. 2. (News Bulletin file photo)

RCMP were on scene after numerous shots were fired at a house on Nicol Street the night of Nov. 2. (News Bulletin file photo)

Multiple shots fired toward house in Nanaimo’s south end

RCMP investigating incident that happened Wednesday, Nov. 2, at about 10 p.m.

Witnesses and video surveillance are sought by police after multiple shots were fired at a house in the south end of Nanaimo last night.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said there were numerous 911 calls after shots were fired at 10 p.m. last night, Nov. 2, toward a house at the 700 block of Nicol Street.

No one was injured and suspects had fled. The residence was one that police were familiar with and the incident doesn’t appear random, according to O’Brien. A police dog was brought to the scene, but was unable to track any suspects, he said.

“Casings were located … we know the house, it is well known to us, we’ve been there before,” said O’Brien. “Based on the evidence obtained to date, we believe it was not an isolated incident and the house was most likely targeted.”

He said police are currently canvassing the neighbourhood.

“It’s extremely troubling. There’s always a threat and risk to the public when somebody does a brazen act of violence,” said O’Brien. “Our concern now is to find out who’s responsible and get them off the street.”

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 quoting file No. 2022-38888.

READ ALSO: One person shot, another also injured in Nanaimo’s south end

READ ALSO: Man shot and seriously injured on Nanaimo’s View Street


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsNanaimoRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Clashes erupt near Iran’s capital as ongoing protests flare
Next story
Rainfall, snow warnings promise poor driving conditions for much of B.C.

Just Posted

The Gold River Co-op is now open. The village has not had a grocery store since 2016. Photo courtesy Sheri Johnston
Gold River’s new grocery store first step in plan to build community’s food resilience

Tanille Johnston (left) is sworn in as Campbell River’s first Indigenous city councillor by Judge Barbara Flewelling at a ceremony held at the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 1, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s first Indigenous city councillor takes a seat at the table

The new school board for district 72 takes their oath of office Tuesday night. Pictured, Left to right are: Daryl Hagen, Dave Harper, Joyce McMann, Kat Eddy, Shannon Briggs, Craig Gillis and Janice Gladish are sorn in by Secretary-Treasurer Kevin Patrick. Photo: Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Kat Eddy appointed new School District 72 chairperson

Naloxone. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Island Health issues drug poisoning advisory for Campbell River