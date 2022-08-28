Multiple people detained as fatal Surrey shooting ruled a homicide

Police are still investigating the shooting that took place Saturday night

Scene of the shooting from Saturday (Aug. 27) night in the 16600-block of 19 Avenue in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One man is dead after shots were fired last night in South Surrey, which has now been ruled a homicide investigation.

On Saturday (Aug. 27) night at about 11 p.m., Surrey RCMP found a 37-year-old man “suffering from serious injuries” in the 16600-block of 19th Avenue, reports Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies.

The man is now dead.

The area of 19 Avenue between 166 and 167 Street was closed to vehicle traffic overnight, but has since opened.

The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages. Police are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking to witnesses who may have any information.

“Indications are that this is an isolated incident and involves parties known to each other,” Gillies said.

Police believe that the shooting occurred after an altercation between the two parties. Multiple people were detained by officers, but they are still working to conclude who was involved in the shooting.

Surrey RCMP, IHIT and the Integrated Forensic Identification Team are working together to determine who the shooter is.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area of 19th Avenue is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

