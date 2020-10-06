NDP MP Rachel Blaney table two environmental petitions to the House of Commons earlier this week. Campbell River Mirror file photo.

MP Rachel Blaney tables two environmental petitions in Ottawa

Green New Deal and Forestry Pesticides two topics of petitions

Two petitions from the North Island-Powell River riding were tabled in the House of Commons by MP Rachel Blaney on Monday.

Both petitions addressed environmental issues, one was supporting the idea of a made-in-Canada Green New Deal which was introduced by fellow NDP MP Peter Julian in the first session of parliament this year. The motion was not voted upon before parliament was prorogued in the summer, but is back on the table for the current session. People from all across the riding had signed on to the petition.

The second looked at the use of herbicides in the forestry industry. Petitioners from Powell River and the qathet Regional District raised concerns about herbicides’ impact on biodiversity, water sources, climate change and wildfires. Blaney and provincial MLA Nicholas Simons worked on the petition with residents who wanted to raise the issue to senior levels of government.

“Petitions are one of the ways I can help people in the riding be heard in Ottawa” said Blaney, “It gives me an opportunity to stand up in the House of Commons and raise those concerns, prompts the government to respond, and if other MPs are hearing similar things in their ridings we can work together towards real solutions for people.”

Both petitions are expected to receive a response from the government within 45 days.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Green New Deal

