Jason Downing's career experience includes a wealth of time in the human resources sector, including a stint in Canada's military.

Mowi Canada promotes Jason Downing to head HR department

Comox-based Downing’s experience includes stint in military in combat, mangerial roles

  Jan. 27, 2023
  • News

Mowi Canada West (MCW) is pleased to announce the appointment of Comox resident Jason Downing as Human Resources Director.

“I’m very proud to join an organization that is growing healthy seafood, supporting hundreds of local jobs, and is ranked amongst the most sustainable protein producers in the world,” comments Jason. “My focus throughout my career and now at Mowi, is how best to support, enable and empower my colleagues to bring their best selves to work every day in service of our mission and goals as an organization.

The passion my Mowi colleagues have for their jobs in salmon aquaculture is impressive and something I look forward to building upon.”

A Chartered Professional in Human Resources, Jason’s past experience has included leading implementation programs for leadership development, reconciliation, and change management. Jason’s career history has also included time with Canada’s military, both active duty and managerial roles.

Visits to the company’s operations are a priority for Jason as he begins his new role, and will include a processing plant in Port Hardy, freshwater hatcheries near Sayward and Ocean Falls, and salmon farms at the north of Vancouver Island and Klemtu.

Jason and his family live in Comox and are an active part of the local hockey community.

Speaking of the appointment, Mowi Canada West’s Managing Director, Dr. Diane Morrison says: “I’m very excited to have Jason joining our management team here in Campbell River and look forward to Jason heading some great initiatives for our company, our employees, and the communities where we do business along the coast.”

