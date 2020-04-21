Movie day to raise funds for rehabilitation of Campbell River apartment fire victims

On April 25, all movies rented on TELUS portals in the city will proceed towards the community fundraiser

The proceeds of all movies rented on Optik TV video on demand in Campbell River on April 25 will go towards helping the victims of the April 8 apartment fire that displaced more than 85 residents.

The John Howard Society of North Island partnered with telecom provider TELUS to organize the weekend movie day fundraiser.

Viewers can select from the thousands of titles available on demand and a donation will be made on their behalf to the society’s homeless outreach and prevention program that is working directly with the evacuees.

The evacuees from the Pacific Heights building lost everything in the fire that burned down the building.

The fire broke out during the early hours of the morning on April 8. Campbell River firefighters were alerted at 4:23 a.m for a structure fire in the four storied Pacific Heights building located at the corner of Dogwood Street.

No injuries were reported. All evacuees were attended to by the Campbell River Emergency Support Services.

READ MORE: More than 85 people displaced by Campbell River apartment fire

Most of them have been temporarily relocated to the Discovery Coast Inn.

While they were initially accommodated at the Inn for seven days, with provincial emergency funding the stay was extended for one more week. Following which the City of Campbell has provided funding to extend their stay to the end of the month.

READ MORE: City provides emergency support to extend hotel accommodation for people affected by apartment fire

The funds collected by the society will be used to help them secure new housing.

In a statement, the society thanked the community and said that they were grateful for the donations already received to assist evacuees of the Pacific Heights apartment building fire.

To make a donation, visit the John Howard Society website and specify that the donation is for the Pacific Heights fire.

Coronavirusfire