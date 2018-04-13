Mount Washington Alpine Resort butting out

Resort to go entirely smoke free as of June 1

  Apr. 13, 2018
  • News

Mt. Washington has announced the resort will become entirely smoke-free starting June 1, 2018.

“In survey after survey, our guests inform us one of their top reasons for visiting Mt. Washington is the fresh air and pristine alpine environment,” said Sheila Rivers Mt. Washington spokesperson. “Evolving to a smoke-free resort will ensure that all of our guests experience the 100 per cent natural environment they expect when visiting one of Canada’s most beautiful destinations.”

Smoking is currently banned in lift lines, on chairlifts, and within three metres of building entrances and intakes. The new policy will extend to all resort property, including parking lots, ski runs, bike, hiking and Nordic trails and public spaces within the resort area boundary. The policy covers all smoking, including vaporizers and marijuana.

With the hot, dry summers British Columbia has been experiencing, the smoke-free policy goes beyond personal health.

“There are several benefits to the smoke-free policy, including the safety of the resort and Strathcona Provincial Park,” said Jesse Percival, ski patrol director. “Removing the smoking hazard will greatly reduce the risk of human-triggered fires, allowing everyone to breathe easier this summer.”

The new policy will apply to both guests and staff. Mt. Washington will be providing employees with the tools and support needed to transition into the smoke-free environment.

“Our cessation program will assist participants to reach their smoke-free objective,” said Tina Pringle, director of human resources. “It is our goal to provide a safe and healthy working environment for all of our employees.”

To view the policy in full, visit https://www.mountwashington.ca/smoke-free.html

