Traffic heavily backed up on the Trans Canada Highway near Fuller Lake Road. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Motorcycle crash snarls northbound Trans Canada Highway traffic at Chemainus

Man taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Trans Canada Highway northbound lanes at Fuller Lake Road near Chemainus just reopened at 3 p.m. following a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon.

The north lanes of the highway were shut down for nearly two hours following the incident just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance with undetermined injuries.

Traffic was rerouted along Fuller Lake Road to Cottonwood, Crozier Road and onto Chemainus Road before motorists could return to the highway via Henry Road.

There were long delays northbound expected for much of the afternoon.

“We kind of blocked it off at the scene where we believe it starts,” said Sgt. Adam Tallboy of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

The motorcyclist lost control around the intersection of Fuller Lake Road and the TCH before landing in a ditch on the side of the road between Fuller Lake Road and Henry Road.

A traffic analyst was on the scene “getting the measurements done,” said Tallboy. “Once they’re done, they’re going to tow the bike out of here.”

He added an investigation was being conducted into how the accident happened.

The motorcycle did not appear to be heavily damaged. One lane was kept blocked where the motorcycle left the road until it could be towed.

It was expected to be several hours before traffic returned to normal on the northbound section of the highway between Duncan and Chemainus. There were many cars on the road on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UBC study shows honey bees can help monitor pollution in cities

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm take 2-0 lead in series against Saanich Braves

The Campbell River Storm hung on for a 2-1 victory in Game… Continue reading

Campbell River Storm win round 2 opener in overtime

Game goes into double overtime to decide it

Music key to all-round school success, teachers tell Campbell River board

More than 1,000 kids involved in music education, while still involved with extra-curricular opportunities

RCMP can’t substantiate claims of voter fraud on Cortes Island

Someone made allegations involving 43 people voting in last fall’s election

Supreme Court judge upholds Campbell River and SRD rights to set water rates

Resident launched petition against both local governments after steep rate hike last year

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

UBC study shows honey bees can help monitor pollution in cities

Scientists analyzed beehives in high density urban areas to those off on Galiano Island

Family continues search for man missing on Vancouver Island in traditional healing journey

The RCMP say Thomas was last seen on the island on Aug. 7

Motorcycle crash snarls northbound Trans Canada Highway traffic at Chemainus

Man taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Sarah McLachlan salutes Canadian music at Juno Awards tonight in London, Ont.

The Junos air live on Sunday

Airlines shift planes to get March Break travellers home amid Max 8 grounding

A number of domestic flights were cancelled

B.C. man mourns the loss of classmate killed in New Zealand mosque attack

When he heard news of the attack, he sent a message to his friend

Ethiopia minister: ‘Clear similarities’ in Boeing crashes

Both the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder were sent to Paris for analysis

Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies scores first goal for Bayern Munich

The first Canadian goal-scorer for Bayern

Most Read