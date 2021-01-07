About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)

Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

A Research Co. poll of 800 British Columbians suggested a majority of residents feel safe from criminal activity.

About two-thirds of British Columbians participating in the online survey said they would feel safe walking alone in their own neighbourhood after dark, virtually unchanged from a poll conducted in August 2019.

About 41 per cent of British Columbians said they fear becoming crime victims in their community, which is up 1 per cent from last year’s poll. Participants ages 18 to 34 were the biggest age group most likely to fear of being victimized by crime at 56 per cent.

RELATED: Survey says: Crime concern growing in Kelowna

Approximately 45 per cent of survey participants blamed addiction and mental health issues for crime in their communities while 38 per cent pointed to gangs and the illegal drug trade. Nine per cent blamed the crime rate on immigrants and minorities.

“In April, 27 per cent of British Columbians suggested that insufficient policing was one of the factors to blame for criminal activity in their community,” Research Co. president Mario Canseco said. “In December, only 16 per cent feel the same way.”

RELATED: Penticton in top 20 for crime

80 per cent of British Columbians (up 1 per cent from 2018) support enacting handgun bans within municipal limits. A slightly higher number of residents – 83 per cent – support prohibiting military-style assault weapons.

The online survey took place over two days in December 2020.

 

@ashwadhwani
adam.louis@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimePoll

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Just Posted

Island Health had a record number of new cases reported Jan. 6 (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health’s daily COVID-19 case count reaches record high

28 new cases reported on Jan. 6

Sara Lopez Assu says she’s relatively happy with how the Campbell River Art Gallery team managed to weather the storm that was 2020. File Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Art Gallery director reflects on ‘maybe our hardest year ever’

‘It would be easy to look back and be disappointed … but that’s not going to get us anywhere’

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council nurse Marion Guiraud administers a Moderna vaccine shot to Huu-ay-aht chief councillor Robert Dennis Sr. at Huu-ay-aht’s Anacla Government office on Monday. Photo courtesy, Rachel Young.
Eight Island Health region First Nations share 1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna vaccine given six West Coast Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations, two others on North Island

Road closure outside the Campbell River Hospital due to fallen trees. Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror
First responders step up for Campbell River, Quadra and Cortes Islands’ first big storm of the year

Power being restored to islands Wednesday

Community Gardens operated by Greenways Land Trust were allowed to operate as essential services during the pandemic. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Greenways Land Trust made it work in a difficult year

Restoration work funded for 2021

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from June 6 crash

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)
Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

Nanaimo RCMP hope to find the owner of cash that flew out of a moving vehicle in the north end on Monday. (File photo)
Pedestrian in Nanaimo finds money ‘floating from the sky,’ turns it over to RCMP

Woman out for a walk gathers up cash that flew out of moving vehicle

Snuneymuxw First Nation’s Daisy Elliott has gone public with her COVID-19 diagnosis in the hope of instilling a sense of the seriousness about the illness in people. (Facebook)
COVID-19: ‘I want to tell you I took all of the precautions, I’m scared’

Vancouver Island woman goes public with COVID-19 diagnosis to keep others safe

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

Most Read