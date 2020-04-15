COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

The novel coronavirus has led to more than 1,000 deaths across the country as of Wednesday (April 15).

As of about 11 a.m. PT, there were 28,189 confirmed cases and 1,006 deaths due to COVID-19. The greatest death toll has been in Quebec, with 487 fatalities and 14,860 cases. Ontario has 385 deaths and 8,447 cases, while B.C. has 72 deaths and 1,517 cases and Alberta has 48 deaths and 1,870 cases. Across Canada, 8,584 people have recovered.

COVID-19: Canadian cases, by province

Canadian health officials have said many of the deaths are care home residents and seniors. In B.C., major outbreaks at longterm care facilities have upped the province’s deaths. More than 462,000 Canadians have been tested for the virus and six per cent have come back positive.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the country’s chief medical officer, said Canada would likely continue to see deaths increase even as the rate of new cases has slowed down.

READ MORE: Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened

READ MORE: Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘What’s going to happen?’ Alberta teen recounts brush with death from COVID-19

Just Posted

Let’s thank our essential workers – put up your poster!

Place poster wrapped around Wednesday edition of the Campbell River Mirror in your window

Campbell River to review financial situation in light of COVID-19

Special meeting will be held April 20 and webcast for public viewing through the city’s website

‘Strong correlation’ between pandemic and 40-50 per cent drop in pollutants on Island

Nitrous Oxide, particulate matter 2.5, ozone have decreased significantly, says Environment Canada

Zeballos doesn’t expect to feel the pinch of COVID-19 restrictions until tourist season

With a small population, seasonal businesses and a single medical clinic, the coastal village braces for an impact, if any

Support extended for people displaced by Campbell River fire

Support in place until April 22

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Isolation challenge produces celebrity, musician photos for Island photographer and daughter

David Bowie, David Rose, Ellen included in photo recreations.

Campbell River community COVID-19 agencies, services and resources list

The list outlines status of social agencies in the community

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Hiker warns of man, naked and acting erratically, at rail bridge near Hope

A hike April 8 ended with family scrambling down a hill and running for their vehicles

COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Early hours aimed at seniors, delivery sales also allowed

B.C. police nab impaired driver in golf cart

Police found the man driving in Delta early Tuesday morning wearing a bathrobe and slippers

Most Read