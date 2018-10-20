MLA to become Nanaimo’s next mayor, could weaken NDP’s grasp on power

Leonard Krog’s win will trigger a byelection when he gives up his provincial seat

New Democrat MLA Leonard Krog will be Nanaimo’s next mayor, putting the B.C. government’s precarious hold on power into question.

Krog’s win will trigger a provincial byelection when he gives up his provincial seat.

It won’t be enough to tip the balance of power to the Liberals’ favour against an NDP minority government that’s propped up by the Greens, but it would bring it to the brink.

The Liberals have 42 seats in the house, the New Democrats 41, including Krog, the Greens have three seats and there is one Independent.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

