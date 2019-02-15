Missing woman last seen on Vancouver Island

The Comox Valley RCMP are looking for assistance from the public to locate 32-year old Heather Anne Limer.

Heather was last seen on Jan. 24, 2019 in Courtenay. She was headed to the Lower Mainland; however, did not reach her destination.

Heather is approximately 5’6” tall, has an average build, brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Heather Limer, or know where she may be, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.