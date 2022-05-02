Laura Huebner, 47, was last seen April 24 at Victoria International Airport. (Courtesy Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Laura Huebner, 47, was last seen April 24 at Victoria International Airport. (Courtesy Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Missing woman last seen at Victoria airport could be travelling Island

Sidney North Saanich RCMP appeal to public to find woman last seen April 24

Police are looking for help finding a woman last seen at the Victoria International Airport.

Laura Huebner, 47, was last seen on April 24 when she arrived at the airport in North Saanich, RCMP said in a news release.

She was reported missing on April 29. Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say it’s possible Huebner was planning to travel to central Vancouver Island. She is described as 5’8” and about 140 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans a white jacket and a white hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ ALSO: New podcast investigates disappearance of Michael Dunahee from Victoria playground

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Missing womanSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Ottawa biker church vandalized as Rolling Thunder rally enters third day
Next story
Pickleball’s growth raises a racket in Victoria, amid bans over noise complaints

Just Posted

The Battle of Vimy Ridge was 105 years ago. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP marks 105th anniversary of Vimy Ridge as part of federal delegation to Europe

Sue Moen is championing the idea of a YIMBY (Yes in my backyard) group in Campbell River. The Rose Harbour development is an example of the community coming together to show the need for beneficial housing projects. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River group wants to say “Yes in my backyard”

Satellite Campus program workshop facilitator Avis O’Brien works with a group of children on Cape Mudge to create a cedar weave wrap of a residential school desk, which is on display at the Campbell River Art Gallery as part of the current exhibition, Distant Relatives. Photo courtesy Campbell River Art Gallery
Campbell River Art Gallery looks to showcase art from remote communities in new exhibition

Campbell River has moved to Stage 1 watering restrictions. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River to introduce water restrictions May 1