(Photo - @synnevataylor/Twitter)

(Photo - @synnevataylor/Twitter)

Missing person in Okanagan Lake

The specific location in Okanagan Lake is unknown

A person is missing in Okanagan Lake as of June 18.

At 3:35 p.m., a call came in for a marine rescue. At 3:53 p.m., a call was made for a missing person.

The specific location in the lake is unknown at this time.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) is on scene and collecting information, according to COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich.

At the same time, they are continuing their search for 31-year old Chelsea Cardno, who has been missing since Tuesday, June 14.

Kelowna Capital News will stay up to date on this ongoing situation.

READ MORE: Kelowna re-routing water to Mission Creek to minimize flood impacts

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP search for sexual assault suspect

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LakesBreaking NewsKelownamissing personOkanagan

Previous story
Parks Canada to monitor grizzly cub orphaned when mother hit by truck
Next story
Public comes out to help COSAR in search of missing woman and dog in Kelowna

Just Posted

Campbell River City Council approved a bike lane design for Hilchey Road that creates a parking protected bike lane on portions of the street. City of Campbell River graphic
Hilchey Road to get protected bike lane

Students and employees from NIC and Kapiʻolani Community College gather in Honolulu to celebrate the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two colleges. Submitted photo
North Island College connects with Hawaii schools

The warming centre in Tahsis, which experienced multiple power outages this winter (21/22). Photo courtesy SRD
Strathcona Regional District directors have power grid resiliency on their minds

A motor vehicle incident on Dogwood Street and Jubilee Parkway snarled morning traffic on Thursday. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
Motor vehicle incident snarls traffic at Jubilee Parkway and Dogwood Street

Pop-up banner image ×