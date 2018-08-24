Allan Graham (Police handout)

Missing man with dementia could try to take a B.C. ferry: police

Allan Graham, 65, was visiting Vancouver with family when they got seperated

A man with dementia visiting Vancouver is still missing after getting separated from his family on Tuesday.

Police believe Allan Graham, 65, could try to head to Vancouver Island, and they’re asking anyone travelling on BC Ferries to keep an eye out for him.

Investigators are also asking for residents in the area to check their yards, buildings or garages.

Graham originally became separated from his family near Dunlevy Avenue and Jackson Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was spotted just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, police said, walking in the area of East Hastings Street and Slocan.

“He suffers from onset dementia and his family are concerned for his well-being,” police said.

Graham is approximately 6 feet tall, with a slim build and short dark grey and brown hair. He has a reddish complexion, and a moustache. He was wearing a dark blue coat, beige pants, and brown shoes on the day of his disappearance.

Anyone who sees Mr. Graham is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.

