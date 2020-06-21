(File photo)

Missing child, 4, found dead on sand bar in southern Alberta river

Police say they are not releasing the child’s name

A four-year-old child who was reported missing in a provincial park in southern Alberta has been found dead.

RCMP say their officers responded to a report of the missing child in Woolford Provincial Park, southeast of Lethbridge, early Saturday evening.

Police say that they, along with a Lethbridge search-and-rescue team and volunteers, used search dogs and a helicopter to look for the child throughout the night.

They say at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, as a result from information from a local, RCMP boat operators located the child dead on a sand bar in the St. Mary River, a few kilometres downstream from the park.

Police say they are not releasing the child’s name.

Tragedy also struck further down the St Mary River earlier this month when three teenaged girls drowned while swimming and canoeing near Spring Coulee.

ALSO READ: Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Albertamissing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC Board of Governors chair resigns after ‘liking’ anti-protest tweets

Just Posted

Campbell River School District already planning for fall

Phase 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan would see a return to full-time in-class instruction in September

Storm re-signs goal-scorer for next season

Quinn Messer will return to Storm pending Junior A opportunities

GALLERY: Class of 2020 cruises around Campbell River

Grads decorated vehicles and drove through community

Carihi, Timberline schools hold grad ceremonies like no other

Carihi and Timberline Secondary Schools held their 2020 graduation ceremonies today. It… Continue reading

Campbell River night club reopening brings fights at closing time

The Campbell River RCMP are investigating fights outside of JJ’s night club… Continue reading

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

UBC Board of Governors chair resigns after ‘liking’ anti-protest tweets

Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter, anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler, Mussolini

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

Second time in two years the road has closed

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

People all around Canada are finding new ways to celebrate this year

Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Face shields, masks with clear centre marketed to help people who rely on lip reading

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Most Read