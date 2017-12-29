Previous story
Court document reveals custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay
Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

UPDATE: Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction

Your favourite memories and traditions

Readers share their tales of the holidays

Campbell River business delivers turkey dinner to first responders and hospital workers on Christmas Eve

While families gathered around the table on Christmas Eve, emergency responders diligently… Continue reading

Campbell River Superintendent of Schools highlights kids’ efforts within the community

Tom Longridge says he’s proud of the contributions the schools make in community social efforts

Mirror Morning Dec. 29/2017

Your final Mirror Morning of 2017

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at noon Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

10-year-old boy still missing after car plunges into B.C. lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

