Ministry approves four Campbell River School District minor capital projects

The Campbell River School District received more than $2-million in funding for five minor capital projects.

The projects were submitted to the Ministry of Education for consideration last spring. The school district annually submits a capital plan to the ministry outlining its proposed major and minor projects.

Many of the approved projects will contribute to creating more green, efficient and safe learning spaces, the Ministry of Education said.

“Tackling climate change is critically important for all of us, and our school system can play a part in helping cut carbon pollution,” said Minister of Education Rob Fleming. “That’s why we’ve significantly increased maintenance funding to help better maintain schools, improve energy efficiency and work to provide the best possible learning environment for students.”

Under the School Enhancement Program, the district was approved funding for three projects. A wood shop ventilation upgrade was approved at Southgate Middle School for $390,500. Partial roof replacements at Quadra Elementary and Timberline Secondary Schools were also approved. Quadra Elementary is scheduled to receive $316,000 to replace six roof sections, while Timberline will get $241,000 to replace two roof sections.

The District’s top ask under the School Enhancement Program, a boiler replacement at École Willow Point Elementary School was approved under the Carbon Neutral Capital Program, where it was also submitted. The project is budgeted at $167,000.

The district was also approved funding for five new buses under the Bus Acquisition Program.

The district is still waiting for the major capital projects funding announcement, which is expected shortly.

Among its top priorities are: seismic upgrades at Penfield Elementary School ($3.9-million), a two-room expansion at Ocean Grove Elementary School ($2.15-million), replacement of Cedar Elementary School ($17-million), and a playground replacement at Georgia Park Elementary School ($90,000).

Patrick expects the capital funding to be an agenda item for the board of education’s next meeting on March 24. (Ed. note: This meeting has been rescheduled for March 31.) They will need to pass a bylaw before the funds will be available to the district for use.

