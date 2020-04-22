Minister Claire Trevena to join City’s interactive webinar series

Local businesses in Campbell River continue to receive virtual support through webinars that offer ample information to navigate through the pandemic.

On April 23, local MLA and Transportation Minister, Claire Trevena, will join the webinar to highlight the B.C. government’s COVID-19 supports for businesses.

While federal and provincial governments work towards providing financial relief and expanding policies and schemes to provide support to businesses, there’s a lot of announcements that are made on a daily basis.

Keeping up with these updates and navigating through all the available resources on a daily basis can be stressful. Which is also why Trevena will be joining in, to address doubts and answer questions from Campbell River business owners, said economic development officer Rose Klukas.

“It’s all part of helping connect you with what will work for your situation,” said Klukas.

Over the last four weeks, the city’s economic development department has worked in partnership with Campbell River Area Angel Group (CRAAG) to provide opportunities to help businesses learn more about topics ranging from adjusting cash flow management, working remotely, and health strategies to flatten the curve, to e-commerce and free business tools.

The web resources equip businesses to be better informed to deal with change in unprecedented times.

Earlier during the week in one of the webinars, Vancouver Island Regional Library provided information on how entrepreneurs with a library card could access a wealth of online resources.

Besides providing relevant information, Klukas said that these virtual meet-ups also aim to tackle the emotional hurdles of isolation.

“In crisis, people can feel very alone. These weekly meet-ups maintain community connection and keep us learning from each other.”

City economic development is currently finalizing details of a business recovery program set to start the week of May 15.

