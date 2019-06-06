Measles vaccine rates double for Island Health

A dose of the measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

In 2019 there have been eight lab-confirmed cases of measles on Vancouver Island, prompting Island Health to send a health alert advising children and adults to get vaccinated.

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is a staple in childhood vaccination, with two doses of the vaccine proving to be 99 per cent effective at preventing the disease.

After the outbreak, Islanders responded at an exceptional rate.

Between Feb. 1 and May 31 alone, Island Health administered 10,083 vaccines. This is more than double the amount of vaccines typically administered in the same amount of time.

Adults also sought immunization through other health care providers, including pharmacists and physicians, but these numbers were not available.

Since the jump, the number of verified measles cases has dropped. There have been no new reported cases of measles on the Island since May 6.

Measles is a preventable but potentially deadly disease. Vaccinations are readily available at local pharmacies and health clinics.

For more information you can visit immunizebc.ca/measles or islandhealth.ca.

