PQB News reader Michael Glendenning captured this aerial shot of the devastation caused by a fire Nov. 9 at the Parksville Heritage Centre, which destroyed several businesses.

PQB News reader Michael Glendenning captured this aerial shot of the devastation caused by a fire Nov. 9 at the Parksville Heritage Centre, which destroyed several businesses.

Massive Parksville business park fire not considered suspicious

Fire department turns Parksville Heritage Centre scene over to insurance investigators

The fire that destroyed several businesses in the Parksville Heritage Centre on Nov. 9 does not appear to have been intentional, fire officials said.

“Nothing at this point seems suspicious,” said assistant Fire Chief Steven Liedl. “We have turned the scene over to the insurance company.”

Insurance investigators were on scene Wednesday (Nov. 16), Liedl added.

READ MORE: WOLF: Massive Parksville blaze sees ‘The News’ become the news

The fire destroyed or seriously impacted six businesses, including the PQB News. No injuries were reported.

The Parksville Fire Department, along with assistance from Qualicum Beach, Errington, Nanoose, Coombs-Hilliers and Dashwood departments, battled all night to put out the blaze.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireParksville

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Couple recalls doorstep encounter with inmates accused of murdering Metchosin man
Next story
Concerns about a pair of resource projects span across Saanich Inlet

Just Posted

Candice Roberts plays Larry at the Tidemark Theatre Dec. 16. Photo by Kristine Cofsky
Larry comes home

Rotarians Tony Fantillo (on accordion) and Pieter Koeleman (singing) do the Pumpkins for Polio Song. Photo contributed
Rotary Club thankful for community support of Pumpkins for Polio

Kelvin Adams is trying to set up a blind curling team in Campbell River, after being inspired by the sport at a Canadian Council of the Blind winter sports event in Kelowna. Photo courtesy Kelvin Adams
Campbell Riverite wants to set up blind curling team

New Fire Chief Dan Verdun, pictured here, began his career as a volunteer firefighter in Union Bay in 1995. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
City of Campbell River welcomes new Fire Chief