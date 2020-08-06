A near empty waterfront train platform is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Monday, April 20, 2020. Translink which is the company who runs the cities trains and buses have temporarily laid off nearly 1500 of it’s staff due to ridership being down at least 80% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Masks will be mandatory on public transit across B.C. starting on Aug. 24.

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday (Aug. 6).

The news came two days after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she was in discussions with the two transit agencies.

Both TransLink and BC Transit have made a series of exemptions. According to TransLink, children under the age of five, employees working behind a barrier or in areas the public cannot access, people with underlying medical conditions or disabilities that prevent mask wearing, those who cannot remove a mask without assistance. Police, first responders and employees will be exempt from having to wear a mask when responding to an emergency.

BC Transit has provided accommodations for children under the age of five and those who cannot wear a face covering for health reasons.

ALSO READ: Face masks will be mandatory for customers at all Walmart locations

ALSO READ: Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC TransitCoronavirusTransLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan
Next story
Face masks will be mandatory for customers at all Walmart locations

Just Posted

What does the nearly $10 million RCMP contract get the people of Campbell River?

Despite discussion around police funding, response techniques and use of force, the… Continue reading

Campbellton … A River Runs Through

Campbell River neighbourhood celebrates ongoing revitalization

Over 90 Campbell Riverites cycling to raise funds for kids cancer research

Cyclists will be raising funds until end of August

Special Olmypics Campbell River first nonprofit to benefit from golf course giving back

Fifteen per cent of proceeds earned by Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Aug. 8 to be donated

A B.C business used robots to bring down concrete walls

Walco Industries is the only firm on Vancouver Island to use specialized robots for hydro-demolition

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Face masks will be mandatory for customers at all Walmart locations

Requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 12 across Canada

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Penticton homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of city

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa, evacuation centre set up in Penticton

British Columbians worried as end of COVID-19 rental supplement looms

Single mom struggles as supplement was her saving grace

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

Most Read