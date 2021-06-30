Premier John Horgan took his old bus route around Greater Victoria, handing out masks to BC Transit passengers in July 2020 as masks became required on transit. (John Horgan/Facebook)

Premier John Horgan took his old bus route around Greater Victoria, handing out masks to BC Transit passengers in July 2020 as masks became required on transit. (John Horgan/Facebook)

Masks recommended on transit across B.C.

Despite mask requirements lifting July 1, face coverings still recommended on transit

Mask wearing is still being recommended past July 1 if you want to ride B.C. transit.

Following the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC, and in alignment with TransLink, BC Transit is recommending the use of face coverings in BC Transit communities across the province beginning Thursday, July 1.

While B.C. moves into Stage 3 of the restart plan, which includes the easing of face mask requirements, BC Transit and TransLink have made the decision that masks will continue to recommend face masks.

“Our ongoing goal is to create a comfortable environment for all customers and drivers. This includes recommending the use of face coverings on buses and at bus stops when the province officially moves to Step 3,” said BC Transit in a press release.

Face masks are no longer required in public indoor areas as of July 1, but they are still recommended for people 12 or older who are not yet fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination is not required, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Tuesday.

Masks were required on transit starting in August 2020.

The remainder of the transit safety measures remain in place while the restart plan rolls out, said BC Transit in a press release.

These include enhanced cleaning and sanitization of buses and BC Transit facilities, protective barriers between drivers and customers, either in the form of full driver doors on conventional buses or vinyl panels for handyDART service, encouraging customers to stay home if they are sick and practicing proper hand hygiene including washing hands and using hand sanitizer.

Customers may notice a delay in signage changes as they update messaging in the transit systems across the province beginning July 1.

READ ALSO: B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order

READ MORE: BC drops restrictions, moves to Stage 3

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC TransitCOVID-19

Previous story
As the Titanic decays, expedition will monitor deterioration
Next story
4-year sentence for Chilliwack man who failed to disclose HIV status to sexual partner

Just Posted

Fire engulfs house on Barclay Road on June 29. Photo by Jim Toso
VIDEO: Blaze engulfing two Campbell River homes continues trend of house fires spreading rapidly

Director Noba Anderson had sued the Regional District in relation to a 2019 matter. File photo/Campbell River Mirror
B.C. Supreme Court sides with Strathcona Regional District in director lawsuit matter

The fast charging station at the Campbell River Community Centre, a project funded in-part by the Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City asking province to create new climate action program

Beech Street in downtown Campbell River may receive upgrades of its above and below ground infrastructure and other features. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City council advances Beech Street renewal