Masked suspects spend an hour drilling unsuccessfully into bank wall in Nanaimo

Police in Nanaimo are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in an attempted break-in at a night deposit box at a north-end bank.

According to a press release from Nanaimo RCMP, the Scotiabank near Woodgrove Centre saw its deposit box damaged in an incident that occurred early on July 2. When bank employees arrived at work later that morning, they noticed a hole had been drilled at the bottom of the box. The hole was approximately 20-30 centimetres in diameter and would have required a considerable amount of time to accomplish, said police. A prying tool was used to pry or peel off stucco on the bottom of the wall, but access to the deposit box was not gained.

Video surveillance shows two males with faces concealed and wearing gloves, in the vicinity of the deposit box from 3:45 a.m. until 4:50 a.m., the press release said.

There are so far no witnesses or suspects, said Nanaimo RCMP, but if anyone has any information on the two individuals, they are asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Nanaimo Crime Stoppers via its website, www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

