Nanaimo RCMP are on scene of a stabbing incident in the area of Bruce Avenue and Fifth Street. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP are on scene of a stabbing incident in the area of Bruce Avenue and Fifth Street. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Man stabbed at strip mall in Nanaimo

RCMP on scene in Harewood looking for multiple people of interest in investigation

A man has been taken to hospital and police have taped off sections of a strip mall in south Nanaimo after a stabbing this morning.

Nanaimo RCMP are currently on scene at the intersection of Bruce Avenue and Fifth Street. Police tape was seen blocking off sections of the plaza and areas of Bruce Avenue. Emergency services were called to the incident at about 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.

Police confirm a man was stabbed and suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital following a confrontation. Officers are looking for multiple people of interest as part of the investigation. There is no threat to the public, police said.

Anyone who may have information or video footage of the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrime

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Construction beginning on Connected Coast project in Gold River
Next story
3 people missing after float plane crash off northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Andrea Routley is this year’s Haig-Brown writer-In-Residence. Photo contributed
Haig-Brown writer in residence hopes to reconnect with the rain forest

Gold River B.C. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Construction beginning on Connected Coast project in Gold River

A Campbell River teacher was disciplined for a lesson she taught her students about racism. (Pixabay)
Campbell River teacher reprimanded for Grade 2 exercise on segregation that left child in tears

The Strathcona Regional District backed Cortes Island director’s application for a short term vacation rental tax. File photo
SRD Board supports Cortes Island short term vacation rental tax