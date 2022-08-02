News Bulletin file photo

Man shot near the highway in Nanaimo, suspect arrested

Incident happened Aug. 1 at Northfield Road near the Nanaimo Parkway

A man was shot and taken to hospital with serious injuries and another man was arrested after an “altercation” close to the Nanaimo Parkway yesterday.

Nanaimo RCMP were called to Northfield Road near the parkway at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, and found a man injured on the side of the highway.

“It was in interaction between two people, which led to one individual being shot with serious injuries and transported to hospital,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien.

Passersby stopped and provided emergency first aid until B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics reached the scene.

O’Brien said the suspect was located and arrested “very quickly.”

He said both men were known to police and one of the men may have been living in a tent in the area.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours as investigators searched for forensic evidence and O’Brien expected police would be returning to the scene today, Aug. 2, for further investigation.

The reserve constable had seen posts on social media sharing misinformation about yesterday’s incident and said RCMP would have been first to advise the public if there was any risk.

“In this particular case, the situation was resolved. We had an individual who was in custody…” he said. “There was no further risk to the public. At no time was there an active shooter. At no time. People need to be responsible for their words.”

