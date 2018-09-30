Man pinned by flipped car at Saratoga Speedway

The man was send to hospital with facial lacerations and numbness in his legs

A man was sent to hospital Saturday after getting pinned under a flipped car at Saratoga Speedway.

According to deputy chief Chris Murray with Oyster River Fire, the car flipped over the log barriers and struck a man standing outside the track.

“I think there was about four to six people that had to lift the race car off the guy to get him out,” he said. “He had some facial lacerations and some numbness and tingling to his legs.”

The call came in at 9:41 p.m. and Murray said emergency crews were able to respond quickly to the incident.

No further information is available at this time.