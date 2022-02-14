Fernie Alpine Resort turnoff on Hwy. 3. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

Man dies after skiing accident at B.C.’s Fernie Alpine Resort

A man died from injuries sustained while skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort over the weekend

A 65-year-old man from Calgary has died after a skiing incident at Fernie Alpine Resort (FAR) over the weekend.

According to police, the man was critically injured on the afternoon of Saturday Feb. 12.

In a release they said that the man had been skiing with a friend when he hit an icy patch and lost control before sliding into a tree.

Owner of FAR, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR), said in a statement that Fernie Alpine Resort Ski Patrol had arrived at the scene of the incident at 3:29pm after receiving a call about an injured skier.

The man was found on advanced terrain serviced by the Boomerang Chair. He was transported by ski patrol to the base area, and was transferred to BC Ambulance Services at 4pm.

He was transported to the Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie, but succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards.

“We are sending deepest thoughts of care and support to his family, his friends and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” said RCR in their statement.

The BC Coroners Service are conducting an investigation into the circumstances around the man’s death.

