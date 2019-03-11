Police investigating a suspected homicide in 100 Mile House. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Man dead after reports of shooting in 100 Mile House

Incident is being investigated as a homicide

The North District Major Crime Unit has two homicides on its hands.

Very few details were provided, with the RCMP only saying on Monday that a man was shot and killed in a home on Cedar Avenue in 100 Mile House on Sunday morning.

“This residence was well known to police and although the investigation is in the early stages, police have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A 60-year-old man was found dead the same day in Valemount, about 330 km northeast of 100 Mile.

Brittany McClausland, the owner of a nearby daycare, said they were closed as a result of the incident.

“My one centre is closed due to the police tape being attached to my centre fences. And we closed the other one as we didn’t feel it was appropriate for kids to see that,” she said.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet
Next story
Arkansas Senate approves bill banning abortion at 18 weeks

Just Posted

Strathcona Regional District picks consulting firm for energy recovery work

The energy improvements are part of larger Strathcona Gardens REC-REATE project

Pleasure craft blaze contained by firefighters in Campbell River marina

Fire erupted on 39-foot vessel in Discover Harbour Marina

Group urges City of Campbell River to protect heron rookery

The BC Great Blue Heron Society (BCGHS) and some Twillingate Road-area residents… Continue reading

UPDATED: Driver lost consciousness before crash that caused gas leak

Island Highway closed for several hours following collision on Sunday

Campbell River elementary school garden to teach kids where food comes from

Grow big or grow home, that’s what Ocean Grove Elementary School is… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

Teen BMX champion from Vancouver Island dies in workplace accident

Nanaimo’s Aidan Webber died Sunday off the coast of Port Hardy

Fire halts work at Catalyst Paper in Port Alberni

Plant is due for ownership change later this month

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

Vancouver Island police happy they can sweep minor auto accidents to side of the road

Police can now avoid paperwork, make getting traffic going the priority in minor crashes

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in B.C.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

Case of whooping cough confirmed in Duncan

Island Health sends letters to potential exposure sites in the area

Most Read