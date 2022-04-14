Victoria police announced Wednesday that second-degree murder charges have been laid in connection with a 2020 assault that ultimately led to a Victoria man’s death. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police announced Wednesday that second-degree murder charges have been laid in connection with a 2020 assault that ultimately led to a Victoria man’s death. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man charged with murder in 2020 Victoria assault turned deadly

George Thurrott Jr. arrested in Ontario; was arrested and released here 2 years ago

A 56-year-old man who was an initial suspect in an aggravated assault of a Victoria man has now been charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 case.

On March 16, 2020, at approximately 2:30 p.m., members of the Victoria Police Department attended a multi-unit residential building in the 3000-block of Douglas Street for a report that a man had been assaulted with a weapon. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and died in hospital on March 25 that year.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit took over the investigation.

On April 8, George Thurrott Jr. was arrested in Mississauga, Ont., with the assistance of the Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police.

Thurrott appeared in court on April 11 and remains in custody.

VicPD confirmed Wednesday that Thurrott was arrested and released without charge two days after the initial incident, pending further investigation. The file at the time was an aggravated assault investigation, as the victim was still in hospital with serious injuries, said VicPD spokesperson Const. Cam MacIntyre.

READ MORE: Victoria man dies after being assaulted with a weapon

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

Previous story
Strathcona Regional District to apply for more Strengthening Communities Services Program funding
Next story
B.C. Hydro awards final four contracts to complete Site C dam

Just Posted

The Clothesline Project is a way for women affected by violence to express their emotions by decorating a T-shirt. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
PHOTOS: Decorated tees decrying violence against women hang in Campbell River’s Spirit Square

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. April 14, 2022 marks six years since B.C. declared a public health emergency around the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Death penalty situation’: 6 years ago, B.C. declared toxic drug poisonings a health emergency

The Hama?Elas Community Kitchen in downtown Campbell River is one of the services that stands to benefit from the second round of funding. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District to apply for more Strengthening Communities Services Program funding

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden will perform at the Tidemark Theatre Wednesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. Photo contributed
Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden coming to the Tidemark this June