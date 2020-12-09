Man charged in Prince George after hitting two police officers with his vehicle

Justin Pawluck, 37, has been charged with four seperate offences

A Prince George man has been charged with four offences after injuring two RCMP officers.

Justin Pawluck, 37, has been charged with two counts of assault on a police officer with a weapon, and another two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest. He was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and trying to flee from police.

Const. Jennifer Cooper said the incident happened on Dec. 6, just before 9:30 p.m., in the 3700 block of Lansdowne Road.

After an officer tried to approach Pawluck to speak with him, the driver sped up and struck one officer on the arm with the vehicle’s side mirror. A second Mountie tried to block the suspect from leaving the scene but his vehicle was hit as Pawluck sped away. Neither officer suffered serious injury.

By the time additional RCMP officers arrived, the driver had abandoned his vehicle and fled.

@janelle_swift
janelle.swift@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nanaimo facility could take some of Comox Strathcona’s compost

Just Posted

Comox Strathcona Waste Management will look to a new facility to manage compost. File photo
Comox Strathcona awards contract for organic compost facility

Three bidders responded to second procurement attempt for project in Campbell River

The Strathcona Regional District held their final meeting of the year on Dec. 4. File photo
SRD Directors concerned about public hearing attendance

Final SRD meeting of 2020 held last week

A Mirror file photo from Sept. 26, when First Nations marched in Campbell River, in solidarity with 100 other Nations throughout the province to protest against fish farms in B.C.’s coastal waters. (Photo by Marc Kitteringham)
Vancouver Island First Nation chief tells mayors to butt out of Discovery Island fish farm consultations

Homalco chief asking mayors to be ‘respectful’ of the ‘government-to-government’ process

The landfill, to be located next to the square-shaped structure in the photo, needs to be approved by the ALC and the city. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Discovery Park to hold open house about landfill project

Neighbours concerned about project moving forward

Bad weather 2019 and governance vacuum in 2020 delayed the project and added extra cost to the budget. (Mirror file photo)
New cost of Sayward dam project almost $1.2 million

Costs have increased by another $208,513 after previous cost increases in 2019 and 2020

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

A Convertus biofuel facility in Surrey. Screenshot, Convertus Group video
Nanaimo facility could take some of Comox Strathcona’s compost

Industrial and commercial organics would likely be shipped, not regular food or yard waste

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Kelowna RCMP Stock Image.
Arrest made in 2019 Vancouver Island road rage incident

55-year-old Crofton man will appear in court in January 2021

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

Most Read