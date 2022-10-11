Man banned from BC Ferry attempts to cross to Quadra incognito

Overdue hunter

On Oct. 3, Quadra RCMP received a report from a concerned husband that his wife had not returned from hunting on Quadra Island. As officers were starting to locate the missing hunter, the husband called back stating he had just spoken with her and she was safe. Out of an abundance of caution, officers met with the hunter before she departed on the ferry.

Found boat

On Oct. 4, a BC Parks ranger contacted the Quadra RCMP advising they had located a partially sunk 11-foot aluminum boat with an attached Yamaha outboard. The ranger was concerned as the boat was possibly associated with a recently-missing or overdue person. From further investigation it was determined that the boat was associated with a local resident on Cortes Island who was alive and well. The owner was contacted and very thankful as she had believed the boat was lost due to a close encounter with a whale. BC Parks rangers were updated that the boat was not associated with the missing person and the owner was located.

Possible impaired

On Oct. 7, Quadra RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver getting on to the Cortes Island Ferry. Officers located the vehicle and were able to confirm the driver was not impaired. However, the driver had invalid insurance and the attending officer stayed with him until he successfully renewed his insurance over the phone. The driver was also issued paperwork for three minor deficiencies on his vehicle.

Shots fired report

On Oct. 9, Quadra RCMP received a report of shots fired in the South end of the island. Officers conducted extensive patrols, but didn’t locate anybody who appeared to be hunting or shooting. The shots were believed to be associated with somebody hunting.

Unwanted person

On Oct. 9, BC ferries contacted the Quadra RCMP stating that an individual that had been banned from the ferries was on the vessel in disguise. The individual was wearing what was obviously a wig, scarf, sunglasses, and spoke in an odd high-pitched accent that was either Australian or British. The unwanted passenger, who was well known to police, refused to cooperate with police and fled on foot leaving only his wig and mask on a trail. The investigation is ongoing.

