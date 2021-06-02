A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.(Black Press Media File Photo)

A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.(Black Press Media File Photo)

Man arrested after reports of ‘several firearms,’ truck on B.C. legislature lawn

His Tuesday arrest followed his release from custody on Monday after a mental health evaluation

  • Jun. 2, 2021 5:15 p.m.
  • News

A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.

Police arrested a man on Monday afternoon after he was involved in a disturbance at a downtown bank. He was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation before he was released with conditions.

On Tuesday morning, police got reports of a man who had driven a white Chevrolet Silverado on the lawn of the B.C. legislature just after 7 a.m. After identifying the vehicle, VicPD officers recognized the driver as the man from Monday’s arrest. Officers also learned the man had reportedly made concerning and threatening statements and was potentially in possession of “several firearms.”

READ: Altercation led to pedestrian death near Uptown centre, Saanich police say

Officers then located the man in the 500-block of David Street just after noon on Tuesday and emergency response team officers arrested him without incident. The man remains in custody and faces recommended charges that include uttering threats and mischief.

Police say the man was also involved in a road rage incident in Saanich where he confronted a woman while in his truck sometime on May 31 or June 1. Nobody was physically injured during any of the incidents involving the man.

Anyone who had an encounter with a man driving a white, 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Truck between May 31 and June 1 or has information about the incidents is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ: Victoria masseur charged with sexual assault stemming from incident at Fort Street business

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
Indigenous leaders want Vancouver Island residential schools searched for victims

Just Posted

People gather at the Klahoose park to commemorate the 215 children found buried at the Kamloops residential school. Photo supplied by Kevin Peacey
Klahoose First Nation holds memorial gathering for 215 children

Chief hopes ‘something is actually done this time’

Campbell River RCMP are re-opening fingerprinting and criminal record checks by appointment. (Stock photo)
Campbell River RCMP doing criminal record checks, fingerprinting again

Service available to Campbell River residents by appointment

Nicole Mckeown and her mother Laurie Mckeown are the two founders of the local chapter of For Our Kids, a group of parents dedicated to combating the climate crisis. Photo supplied by Nicole Mckeown.
Campbell River parents start local climate action group

North Island For Our Kids holding series of workshops starting June 15

Geordie Puglas stands to commemorate the 215 children who were found buried at a Kamloops residential school. Photo courtesy Sara Puglas-Hinde
Gathering held at Spirit Square to commemorate 215 children

Flags at half mast at city properties

The John Hart Dam and John Hart reservoir. BC Hydro photo
Road across John Hart Dam to close later this month

BC Hydro is providing public notice of a road closure across the… Continue reading

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.(Black Press Media File Photo)
Man arrested after reports of ‘several firearms,’ truck on B.C. legislature lawn

His Tuesday arrest followed his release from custody on Monday after a mental health evaluation

An incident that led to a pedestrian being struck and killed by a truck on Douglas Street near Uptown is now being treated as a criminal case, Saanich police have reported. (Google Streetview)
Altercation led to pedestrian death near Uptown centre, Saanich police say

Man taken into custody at scene of fatal incident on Douglas Street

Montreal Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki (14) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Blake Wheeler (26) and Derek Forbort (24) defend during first-period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

NHL playoffs: Evans takes big hit from Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele

Local Indigenous leaders participate in a healing ceremony at Mungo Martin House in Victoria on May 31 for the 215 children whose remains were found near a former residential school in Kamloops last week. A new campaign launched Tuesday by Indigenous leaders to search former residential schools on Vancouver Island themselves has already surpassed its fundraising goal. (Black Press Media file photo)
Indigenous leaders want Vancouver Island residential schools searched for victims

Fundraiser launched to finance use of ground-penetrating radar technology

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s mandatory mask order could be gone as soon as July as COVID-19 infection rates fall and vaccination rises. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

71% of adults vaccinated, ahead of travel target for June 15

A recent UBC study found 8 in 10 trans boys and 6 in 10 trans girls in B.C. said they’d been bullied in the past year. (Unsplash)
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study

Researchers say family and school support can cushion the blow of bullying for these students

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Majority of Conservative MPs vote in favour of defeated sex-selective abortion bill

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole opposed bill, but gave his caucus a free vote

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a virtual discussion from Ottawa on Monday, May 3, 2021, with seniors from Residence Memphremagog in Magog, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Freeland says feds will voice concerns to Air Canada over executive bonuses

Federal finance minister calls airline’s $10 million payouts ‘inappropriate’

Most Read