The Cumberland Campground at Comox Lake. Google Maps photo

The Cumberland Campground at Comox Lake. Google Maps photo

Man airlifted to hospital after jump off Devil’s Ladder in Cumberland

Leap at popular swimming hole clipped rocks, estimated to have exceeded 100 feet

A young man was injured Tuesday when he struck the edge of a cliff after jumping more than 100 feet into Comox Lake from a spot known as Devil’s Ladder, located at the edge of Cumberland Campground.

“He hit the rocks going down, and cut up his legs pretty bad, and then landed in the water,” said Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson, noting the man is a local resident. He was air lifted to hospital in Victoria.

“Falling that far and hitting the water, they (BC Ambulance) were worried about his kidneys, and his ribs.”

As per Cumberland Fire protocol, a fall of more than 20 feet prompts a medevac.

Tuesday’s incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. Derrick Bullen, who was in the vicinity riding a Seadoo, saw the man fall into the lake. He picked him out of the water and brought him to a nearby boat ramp.

“Prayers are with him, and his family and friends,” Bullen says on a Facebook post.

Williamson said there used to be a greater number of emergency calls at Devil’s Ladder when it contained a tree with a rope, but it has been taken down. These days, people rock climb on a platform equipped with ropes and anchors at the bottom of the cliff.

“Not too many injuries lately,” Williamson said. “We used to get lots, but since we took that rope swing off, that’s cut them down. But this fellow, he decided to go right to the very top and jump off.”


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AccidentsCumberlandrescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
DFO set begin public consultation on B.C. fish farming transition plan
Next story
UNESCO team in Alberta to judge if Wood Buffalo Park should go on endangered list

Just Posted

Kat Eddy is running again to be a trustee for the Campbell River School District. Photo courtesy Kat Eddy
Campbell River School District trustee Kat Eddy running for re-election

The Campbell River and District Division of Family Practice is launching its Disaster First Aid Station Pilot Initiative. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Disaster First Aid Station project coming to Campbell River

Willie Thrasher and Linda Saddleback’s performance at Spirit Square on June 9 was cancelled due to weather but the duo has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Photo contributed
Thrasher and Saddleback to share their songs and joy at Spirit Square

A banner was seen on the Airport Main overpass near Campbell River on Aug. 14. Photo supplied
White supremacist banner has ‘no place in Campbell River’ — RCMP