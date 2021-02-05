Othman Ayed Hamdan, who goes by “Adam, is suing the Crown and the Canada Border Services Agency, alleging they arbitrarily detained him at a B.C. jail after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Othman Ayed Hamdan, who goes by “Adam, is suing the Crown and the Canada Border Services Agency, alleging they arbitrarily detained him at a B.C. jail after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Man acquitted on terrorist charges suing Crown over alleged Charter abuses in B.C. prison

The man’s deportation order by Canadian officials is still before the courts

A former Enderby man who faces a potential deportation order after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges, filed a lawsuit late last month against the Crown and several government agencies involved with his subsequent detainment in a B.C jail.

RELATED: Man acquitted on terrorism charges awaits deportation trial while living in Christina Lake

Othman “Adam” Hamdan, now living in Christina Lake, B.C., alleges that he was arbitrarily detained at the Fraser River Corrections Centre (FRCC) in Maple Ridge pending a deportation order by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), according to his statement of claim filed with the Supreme Court of B.C.

Hamdan claims his rights under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms were violated when FRCC officials placed him in solitary confinement in February 2019, allegedly at the request of CBSA.

Hamdan further alleges that his treatment by the CBSA and prison officials violated his rights under the United Nations’ Mandela Rules, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015 to safeguard the treatment of prisoners.

Hamdan is seeking damages from eight defendants, including the federal and provincial attorneys general, B.C. Corrections and two unnamed defendants.

Court documents indicate that Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board determined that Hamdan would be at risk of persecution if he were to deported to Jordan, where he holds nationality through his Palestinian-born parents.

None of the defendants have responded as of Thursday, Feb. 4. None of Hamdan’s claims have been tested in a court of law.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Attorney GeneralBC Supreme CourtlawsuitTerrorism charges

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canada’s women, youth bear the brunt of January job losses as unemployment rate hits 9.4%
Next story
Watchdog clears 2 Mounties in 2018 shooting death of man in Mill Bay home

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Mountie suffers carbon monoxide poisoning in rescue attempt

Recovering after helping remove person from exhaust-filled garage

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

Instructor Karen Cummings prunes an apple tree in preparation for the workshop. Photo supplied by Greenways Land Trust
Winter is the perfect time for pruning fruit trees

Greenways hosting virtual workshop on caring for apple and pear trees

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

Adapting to rising sea levels is one of the actions identified in the plan. Photo by Mark Seal
Campbell River wants input on Climate Change Action plan

Plan details ways city is planning to adapt to a changing climate

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Screenshot of Dr. Marc Greidanus from a video series about COVID-19 created in partnership with the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice and the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network. (YouTube)
Q&A: Now’s the time to double down on COVID precautions in B.C., says ER doc

View from Chilliwack according to Dr. Marc on COVID-19 vaccines, ventilators, and variants

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 500 again Friday

No new outbreaks in the health care system

Chris Bloomfield was shot by police at a Mill Bay trailer park in 2018. Two RCMP officers have now been cleared in his shooting. (Facebook photo)
Watchdog clears 2 Mounties in 2018 shooting death of man in Mill Bay home

Chris Bloomfield killed Nov. 10, 2018

Willow the dog has been found. The Labradoodle has been missing since Jan. 31 when he escaped from a fatal car accident on Gibbins Road. (File photo)
Willow the dog located in Duncan following fatal crash

Labradoodle was in fatal accident on Jan. 31

Othman Ayed Hamdan, who goes by “Adam, is suing the Crown and the Canada Border Services Agency, alleging they arbitrarily detained him at a B.C. jail after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorist charges suing Crown over alleged Charter abuses in B.C. prison

The man’s deportation order by Canadian officials is still before the courts

Construction of an office and residential building in Victoria in 2019. B.C. kept construction going during the COVID-19 pandemic and has avoided retail and restaurant restrictions seen elsewhere in Canada. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. unemployment rate climbs as COVID-19 drags on

Recovery stalled here, going backwards in Ontario, Quebec

A video of Morgan Wallen showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)
Country singer Morgan Wallen pulled from B.C. radio stations following use of racial slur

Metro Vancouver’s 93.7 JR Country and Country 107.1 are just some of the stations involved in the North American boycott

Most Read