“Major road failure” shuts down highway in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet

A rock crashed down onto Hwy. 4 early Thursday morning.

Commuters are stuck either in or out of the Tofino-Ucluelet region on Thursday as a significant rockfall crashed down onto Hwy. 4 overnight, shutting down the only road connecting the West Coast to the rest of Vancouver Island.

DriveBC is reporting that a “major road failure” occurred near Kennedy Lake. Crews hoped to have the road open by 5 p.m. on Thursday. DriveBC says its next update will be at noon.

“This rock compromised an existing retaining wall along the highway and resulted in the loss of the travel lane,” explained Tofino mayor Josie Osborne in a Facebook post.

A Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson confirmed to the Westerly News that the incident occurred within the ministry’s Kennedy Hill Improvement Project construction zone.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Highway closures hit travellers heading in and out of Tofino and Ucluelet

The spokesperson said the rockfall was caused by scheduled blasting work being done overnight.

“Rockfall from the blast resulted in a failure of the road,” the spokesperson said. “Ministry geotechnical engineers are on the way to the site to assess the slope and the condition of the road.”

They added that traffic control personnel are turning drivers around on both sides of the highway at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction and at Sproat Lake.

This story is being updated.


