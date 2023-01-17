The Campbell River Fire Department was on the scene of a mudslide behind 738 South Island Highway in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The building and ones adjacent to it were evacuated. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Fire Department was on the scene of a mudslide behind 738 South Island Highway in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The building and ones adjacent to it were evacuated. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Island Highway condos evacuated after mudslide in Campbell River

No cars damaged when parkades come crashing down in Island Highway, below 700 block of Ash St.

A mudslide has occurred behind Hillside Place on 738 Island Highway on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were alerted of the slide which occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. A row of condos sit at the foot of a ridge that runs along the Island Highway adjacent to Discovery Passage on Campbell River’s foreshore. Slides have occurred on the hillside in the past.

“A pair of parkades came down in the back. It is a mess,” said Fireman Scott Kratzmann of Campbell River Fire Dept.

All buildings adjacent to Hillside Place, including Beachwood Manor, were evacuated.

“An EOC has been set up for the evening,” Kratzmann said. “Residents have been evacuated for the evening and an engine will remain on the scene for about another hour.”

MORE TO COME…

Campbell RiverEmergency calls

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island University accepts return of honorary degree from Turpel-Lafond

Just Posted

The Campbell River Fire Department was on the scene of a mudslide behind 738 South Island Highway in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The building and ones adjacent to it were evacuated. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Island Highway condos evacuated after mudslide in Campbell River

The Habitat for Humanity Meaning of Home contest is open to students in Grades 5 to 6. (Screenshot/Habitat for Humanity video)
National student writing contest returns to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North

A new mural by Shawn Decaire was installed recently on a blank wall beside the Campbell River branch of the Vancouver Island regional Library. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
New mural graces library courtyard

Island Nagalis sponsors: BC Ferries’ Strategic Planning Manager Joanne Doyle and Lorraine Henderson from Wei Wai Kum First Nation. BC Ferries photo
More service, more capacity on Campbell River – Quadra Island route to begin