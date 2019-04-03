Prince Rupert RCMP were called to investigate a homicide in Kitkatla on April 1, 2019. (Google Maps)

Major crimes unit called in after man, 34, found dead in remote village in northern B.C.

RCMP were called to the remote North Coast village after a sudden death was reported

The sudden death of a 34-year-old man in Kitkatla is being considered a homicide.

Prince Rupert RCMP said Wednesday that they received a call about the incident that occurred on Beach Street in the small remote Tsimshian village on the North Coast of B.C. on Monday at approximately 8:11 p.m.

There, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the man died of his injuries.

A “person of interest” was found at the scene and was questioned by the police. It is not clear if the person is in police custody. The North District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

RCMP said they have no information to suggest that there is a risk to the public.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in
Next story
B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Just Posted

UPDATE: No one injured in blaze that fully engulfed a Campbell River home

Full callout for fire department that tackled intense blaze

City of Campbell River issues fire reminder

Dry conditions and rules to know for open burning and recreational fires

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony in Campbell River amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

Area D Director Leigh says water rate case is appealable

Strathcona Regional District continues to hike rates toward cost recovery for service

Strathcona Regional District awards contract for dike work in Oyster River

Area between Campbell River and Comox Valley targeted for work includes more than 300 residents

Who is Batman? Man dressed as superhero in viral B.C. RCMP incident still unknown

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus

Former Penticton Indian Band Chief among supporters voicing their disappointment

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Gas prices hit $1.61 a litre in Vancouver

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’

In honour of BC Construction Month, a new campaign addresses worksite harassment

Most Read