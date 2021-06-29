People sit on rocks while cooling off in the frigid Lynn Creek water in North Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 28, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won’t lift for days, although parts of British Columbia and Yukon could see some relief sooner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lytton, B.C., breaks all-time Canadian max temperature records yet again with 47.9 C

BC Hydro says the province set another all-time summer peak hourly demand record

A small village in Interior B.C. earned another dubious honour Monday (June 28). At a steaming 47.9 C, Lytton once again broke records for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada, breaking its own record of 46.6 C set just on Sunday.

It wasn’t quite the hottest place in North America yesterday, although perhaps it’s best no part of B.C. goes for the win. The aptly-named Death Valley, Calif., hit 52.2 C on Monday according to the U.S. National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Centre.

Lytton may have been the hottest place in the country but plenty of other areas weren’t too far behind; Ashcroft hit 46.4 C, breaking the record of 40.6 C set in 2015, while Kamloops hit 45.8 C, breaking the record of 39.1 set in 2015. Around B.C., 59 temperature records were shattered in all regions of the province.

According to BC Hydro, peak electricity use was just as high. Monday night broke the all-time summer peak hourly demand record for the third consecutive day, with a preliminary analysis showing demand reached 8,516 megawatts. All around, electricity demand has been about 30 per cent higher during this heat wave than on an average day in June.

