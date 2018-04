In the Lotto 6/49 draw for Saturday, April 7, one person who bought his or her ticket in Nanaimo correctly matched all four numbers on the Extra for a $500,000 prize. BCLC website image

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Nanaimo is half a million dollars richer.

In the Lotto 6/49 draw for Saturday, April 7, no one won the jackpot, but one person who bought his or her ticket in Nanaimo correctly matched all four numbers on the Extra for a $500,000 prize.

“BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians,” noted a B.C. Lotto Corp. press release from this month. “Remember, play for fun, not to make money.”