Campbell River whale watching tour company wins award

Local tour operator Campbell River Whale Watching has been named the Hospitality/Tourism Business of the Year on Vancouver Island.

The business, owned by Stephen Gabrysh and Tyler Bruce, was founded in 2008 and now operates seven boats.

Their company received the award at the 21st annual Grant Thorton LLP Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards on March 17 at the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria. Bruce and his wife Nicole attended the event to receive the award.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the Vancouver Island tourism industry or happier to see so many of our industry partners still going strong after the challenges we have all faced together over the last couple of years,” said Bruce.

It is the second year in a row Campbell River Whale Watching has received the honour.

Gabrysh is a member of the City of Campbell River’s Tourism Advisory Committee and also chairs the North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association. He acknowledged his crew and their commitment to pull together while the industry faced challenges over the past couple years.

“Despite the challenges of the global pandemic we have stayed on course and managed to expand our operations and welcome Wildcoast Adventures and Discovery Marine Safaris into the Campbell River Adventure Tours Group of Companies,” said Gabrysh.

