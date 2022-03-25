Tyler Bruce (l-r) and Stephen Gabrysh of Campbell River Whale Watching. Courtesy Campbell River Whale Watching.

Tyler Bruce (l-r) and Stephen Gabrysh of Campbell River Whale Watching. Courtesy Campbell River Whale Watching.

Campbell River whale watching tour company wins award

Campbell River Whale Watching named Hospitality/Tourism Business of the Year

Local tour operator Campbell River Whale Watching has been named the Hospitality/Tourism Business of the Year on Vancouver Island.

The business, owned by Stephen Gabrysh and Tyler Bruce, was founded in 2008 and now operates seven boats.

Their company received the award at the 21st annual Grant Thorton LLP Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards on March 17 at the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria. Bruce and his wife Nicole attended the event to receive the award.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the Vancouver Island tourism industry or happier to see so many of our industry partners still going strong after the challenges we have all faced together over the last couple of years,” said Bruce.

It is the second year in a row Campbell River Whale Watching has received the honour.

Gabrysh is a member of the City of Campbell River’s Tourism Advisory Committee and also chairs the North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association. He acknowledged his crew and their commitment to pull together while the industry faced challenges over the past couple years.

“Despite the challenges of the global pandemic we have stayed on course and managed to expand our operations and welcome Wildcoast Adventures and Discovery Marine Safaris into the Campbell River Adventure Tours Group of Companies,” said Gabrysh.

READ ALSO: Whales back in Tofino-Ucluelet area, Pacific Rim Whale Festival returns with them

Vancouver Islander bringing land-based whale watching to your living room


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crew shortages could cause cancellations during BC Ferries’ summer peak season
Next story
Three First Nations ‘offended’ by pro-salmon farm coalition action

Just Posted

Representatives of The Coalition of First Nations for Finish Stewardship met in Campbell River on March 21, 2022. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty / Campbell River Mirror.
Three First Nations ‘offended’ by pro-salmon farm coalition action

Record high gas prices have left many motorists feeling pain at the pump. (File photo)
B.C. to provide $110 one-time rebate to relieve high gas prices

Tyler Bruce (l-r) and Stephen Gabrysh of Campbell River Whale Watching. Courtesy Campbell River Whale Watching.
Campbell River whale watching tour company wins award

Missing Masons: Mason Claybourn (Left) Mason Cassidy (Right). Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
UPDATE: Campbell River RCMP has contacted missing teen boys