BC Assessment has announced its valuations on properties, which is the basis for how much people pay in municipal taxes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

BC Assessment has announced its valuations on properties, which is the basis for how much people pay in municipal taxes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Local single-family-home assessment rises 5.2 per cent in 2021

Average home in Campbell River value rises from from $441,000 to $464,000 year-over-year

BC Assessment has released its list of property values around the province, which are used to determine how much taxes property owners will pay in 2021.

The total value of real estate increased 4.2 per cent province-wide between July 1 2019 and July 1, 2020 – the period used to determine your 2021 assessment – but region-by-region, that number varied drastically.

For example, here in Campbell River, the assessment of the average single-family home went from $441,000 to $464,000 – an increase of 5.2 per cent. Residential properties in the surrounding rural area saw their values increase about the same amount, going from $402,000 to $421,000 – an increase of just under five per cent.

Just to the south, the City of Courtenay saw its average single-family home assessment go from $456,000 to $488,ooo for an increase of just over seven per cent, while the Village of Sayward to the north rose just over 2.5 per cent, from $234,000 to $240,000. In Tahsis the change was a whopping 36 per cent, going from $99,000 to $135,000.

In the “Strata Residential” category – consisting of condominiums, townhomes and patio homes, for example – the fluctuations from region to region were’t quite as wide.

While the percentage change in that category of homes in Campbell River was slightly above the increase in the single-family residential category at 7.7 per cent, the City of Courtenay saw less increase than in their single-family-residential assessments at four per cent. Cumberland’s “Strata Residential” assessment average came in at 6.5 per cent while their single-family residential increase was about the same: 6.2 per cent.

Now that assessments are in, municipalities can begin calculating their tax requisitions from property owners and getting them in the mail.

Campbell River’s municipal tax increase was approved late last year at 1.95 per cent, meaning those whose residential properties rose in assessed value by the average amount will see that increase to their tax bills. Those whose properties rose in assessed value less than the average will see a smaller increase over last year’s taxes – or even a decrease in their tax requisition.

RELATED: City gets tax increase down to 1.95 per cent

Mayor Andy Adams pointed out at the conclusion of the 2021 financial deliberations that even more property owners than that will see an overall decrease in what they need to give the city next year, as expected decreases in both the regional solid waste services and hospital board requisitions – which the city collects and passes along – could lower residents’ tax bills by $80, which is more than the average home’s 1.95 per cent tax increase, which equates to $41.

He also admits, however, that this could come back to bite people in the future.

“Anytime you are having a tax rate [increase] that is less than the rate of inflation – or at least less than the highest cost to the city is increasing, and that’s our collective bargaining agreements – there is the risk that you’re encumbering future councils to make up that difference,” Adams says.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump backers flood D.C., clash with Capitol police as Biden certification begins

Just Posted

Crews work to clear fallen tree debris from the road outside Campbell River Hospital. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
Quadra, Cortes to be without power overnight: BC Hydro

Over 9,000 customers on North Vancouver Island left without power as windstorm rages through coastal B.C.

BC Assessment has announced its valuations on properties, which is the basis for how much people pay in municipal taxes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Local single-family-home assessment rises 5.2 per cent in 2021

Average home in Campbell River value rises from from $441,000 to $464,000 year-over-year

Another modular unit is lifted into place on the second floor of the new supportive housing complex being built at 580 Dogwood Street. Photo by Cleo Corbett/City of Campbell River
Ups and downs for people working to address homelessness in Campbell River

Pandemic exacerbated the bad, but made groups work together for the good

Ehhattesaht First Nation chief Simon John receives a shot of the Moderna vaccine today morning at the Ehatis reserve near Zeballos. (Submitted photo)
Vaccine arrives for COVID-19-battered Vancouver Island First Nations

Ehattesaht Chinehkint and Kyuquot/Checleseht members ‘scared’ and ‘excited’ as vaccinations underway

Power was out for much of Campbell River and surrounding areas on Jan. 5, 2021. Photo courtesy BC Hydro.
Power out for over 2,000 in Campbell River

Neighbouring communities also facing weather-caused outage

Patient prepared for operation at Cambie Surgery Centre in Vancouver, 2016. The B.C. government has contracted for surgeries in private clinics as well as adding hospital capacity to catch up on 30,000 procedures to prepare for COVID-19 cases in the medical system. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. surgery wait list getting shorter after COVID-19 disruption

Medical staff added after wait times doubled for some

Skiers at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. (Photo: Amy Attas)
Island snowboarder dies on Mount Washington

A 22-year-old Victoria man was snowboarding inbounds and fell in open intermediate terrain

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Snuneymuxw First Nation. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vaccine request quickly granted to combat Nanaimo-area First Nation COVID-19 outbreak

Snuneymuxw elders receiving Moderna vaccine starting today at pop-up clinic on reserve

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of arrival in Canada

Gerry Dore, the man who died in the fire at Lewis Street Apartments on New Year’s Eve, is pictured with his daughter Dawn who has begun a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral. (Submitted photo)
Victim of New Year’s Eve blaze in Duncan described as “good man”

Daughter of Gerry Dore starts GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral

Megan Desjarlais was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 4. (Submitted)
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP looking for missing woman

Megan Desjarlais, 34, was last seen on Jan. 4

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Two Greater Victoria municipal politician admit to traveling in December

Most Read