Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Liberals to table bill responding to Supreme Court decision on ‘extreme intoxication’

Court struck down Criminal Code section on “self-induced intoxication” on violent offences

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti is expected to table a bill as early as today that would respond to a Supreme Court ruling to allow voluntary extreme intoxication as a defence for serious crimes.

In May’s unanimous decision, Justice Nicholas Kasirer wrote that convicting someone for how they behave in a state of automatism, or when they are too intoxicated to stay in control, violates principles of fundamental justice.

The court upheld two acquittals of men who committed violent acts after voluntarily consuming drugs, and ordered a new trial in a third, similar case.

It suggested Parliament could enact new legislation to hold extremely intoxicated people accountable for violent crimes⁠.

The justices struck down as unconstitutional an existing section of the Criminal Code that specified “self-induced intoxication” cannot be used as a defence for violent offences.

The section had been added by the Liberal government of Jean Chrétien in 1995, in response to a Supreme Court decision that acquitted a man of sexual assault because he was blackout drunk at the time of the offence.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence ruled unconstitutional

Federal PoliticsLaw and justiceSupreme Court

Previous story
Canadian renters see largest increase in 3 years between April and May
Next story
Vince McMahon will step down during WWE misconduct probe

Just Posted

Students and employees from NIC and Kapiʻolani Community College gather in Honolulu to celebrate the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two colleges. Submitted photo
North Island College connects with Hawaii schools

The warming centre in Tahsis, which experienced multiple power outages this winter (21/22). Photo courtesy SRD
Strathcona Regional District directors have power grid resiliency on their minds

A motor vehicle incident on Dogwood Street and Jubilee Parkway snarled morning traffic on Thursday. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
Motor vehicle incident snarls traffic at Jubilee Parkway and Dogwood Street

The proposed renovation would extend the pool area into the parking lot at Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Gardens renovation cost increases

Pop-up banner image ×