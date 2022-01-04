Latest winter weather warning comes with snow prediction for Vancouver Island

Snowfall of 10 to 20 cm forecast for Wednesday night and into Thursday

A winter storm watch is the latest weather alert warning of cold and snow for Vancouver Island and the south coast.

An alert issued by Environment Canada around 2 p.m. Tuesday (on Jan. 4) warns residents to watch for adverse weather as a low pressure system is forecast to approach the coast Wednesday, creating evening snowfall accumulations ranging from 10 to 20 cm by midday Thursday, including on the Malahat Drive on Highway 1.

The alert warns of rapidly accumulating snow, possibly affecting Thursday morning commutes with an added risk of freezing rain for the Fraser Valley.

The storm watch covers Greater Victoria, east and inland Vancouver Island including the Malahat, as well as Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Islands and the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

The warning comes on the heels of a special weather statement covering most of Vancouver Island, of possible heavy convective snow flurries, with a sudden reduction in visibility that hit Monday night and was expected to last into Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday morning could prove as icy for drivers as Tuesday was across Greater Victoria. Temperatures are set to dip to 1 C with snow or rain Tuesday night with a high of 3 C predicted Wednesday.

