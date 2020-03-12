Last night’s Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Million ticket purchased in Campbell River

Nobody matched 6/6 numbers for the $5 million draw, but one lucky Riverite is a new millionaire

One Guaranteed Million numbe was picked in Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw, and it was sold in Campbell River. Image courtesy BCLC

Campbell River has a new millionaire.

Of course, that’s assuming that the person who bought the 6/49 ticket that was selected as Wednesday night’s Guaranteed $1 million winner in Campbell River actually lives here, and they weren’t already a millionaire.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s draw were 5, 24, 32, 37, 43, 44 and bonus 23, with Extra winning numbers as 63, 73, 81, and 86.

There were no winning tickets for the big draw, there were two tickets that matched five of six, earning one person in Ontario and one in the Atlantic region over $100,000 each. The ticket selected as the Guaranteed $1-million prize winner was ticket No. 18540998-06, purchased in Campbell River.

