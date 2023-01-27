Kitchen bins to be delivered to eligible households ahead of organic waste collection service

A weekly organics waste collection program will be starting this spring for households currently receiving municipal curbside collection. Black Press File Photo

Yard waste collection will become “Organics” this spring as Campbell River begins accepting food waste.

The City of Campbell River is expanding its curbside collection program through a partnership with the Comox Strathcona Waste Management (CSWM) service. A weekly organics waste collection program will be starting this spring for households currently receiving municipal curbside collection. Organics collection will cover both food and yard waste and will follow the current yard waste schedule.

Methane created by food and yard waste at the landfill creates greenhouse gases that have roughly 80 times more warming power than carbon dioxide (CO2). By using the Food and Yard Waste Program and properly disposing of unneeded waste, these emissions will be virtually eliminated by turning waste into compost.

“The City of Campbell River is excited to bring the Food and Yard Waste Program to residents in spring 2023,” says Drew Hadfield, Director of Operations. “City staff are currently finalizing the details for the program roll-out and will let residents know as soon as the final pieces are in place. We thank you in advance for your support in using the Food and Yard Waste Program and helping to send waste to a better place!”

New kitchen bins with an informational brochure will be delivered directly to eligible households starting Jan. 28. If you have not received a kitchen bin by Feb. 17, contact the CSWM at 250-334-6016 or email cswm@comoxvalleyrd.ca. For more information on the Food and Yard Waste Program including accepted and unaccepted items, visit www.cswm.ca/compost.

More information will be provided through the Campbell River Recycles App and on the City website when Campbell River pickups are set to begin.

For more information on this project, visit www.campbellriver.ca/organics, email dogwood.centre@campbellriver.ca or call 250-286-4033.

