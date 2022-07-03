TWA Fungi brand king oyster mushrooms have been recalled in B.C. over Listeria concerns. (Courtesy Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

TWA Fungi brand king oyster mushrooms have been recalled in B.C. over Listeria concerns. (Courtesy Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

King oyster mushrooms recalled in B.C. over Listeria concerns

TWA Fungi brand mushrooms sold up to July 2 impacted

King oyster mushrooms sold in B.C. on or before Canada Day may be contaminated with Listeria, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

It’s warning British Columbians to throw out or return any such mushrooms they may have purchased from the TWA Fungi brand.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes doesn’t always look or smell bad, but can still make people sick, according to the inspection agency. Signs that you may have consumed contaminated food include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

The food inspection agency advises anyone who has eaten the recalled mushrooms to contact a healthcare provider, even if they aren’t displaying symptoms of sickness.

The bacteria is particularly dangerous for pregnant people, as it can cause premature delivery, infection for the newborn or even stillbirth, according to the inspection agency. It is also risky for elderly people and people with weakened immune symptoms.

In the most severe cases of the illness, some people have been known to die.

A full list of recalled products in Canada can be found at recalls-rappels.canada.ca.

READ ALSO: Woman held hostage during B.C. bank shooting experiencing roller-coaster of emotions

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaFoodMushrooms

Previous story
Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
Next story
City of Campbell River announces winners of Nexstream competition

Just Posted

Emily Sayward pitches Sister Sister’s line of cards and other locally designed products to judges during NexStream 3.0’s community stream demonstrations. (Photo: David Baar, CRAAG)
City of Campbell River announces winners of Nexstream competition

Vancouver Island MusicFest’s gospel/spiritual set on Sunday morning always draws huge crowds to the main stage. This year’s star-studded line-up will be a sure-fire hit. Black Press file photo
TALES FROM MUSICFEST: Sunday morning gospel show always a big draw

The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Canada Day celebrations return with a bang

On Friday, July 1, Canada will celebrate its 155th birthday. How much do you know about Canada, its history and its people? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

Pop-up banner image ×