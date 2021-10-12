A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Kids as young as 5 could get the COVID vaccine in November: Dr. Henry

About 340,000 children could be eligible to be vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine could be available to children as young as five in November, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday (Oct. 12).

The announcement comes a few days after the provincial Get Vaccinated system opened for five to 11 year olds.

Pfizer has said it plans to ask Health Canada to authorize its vaccine for younger children as soon as mid-October.

On Tuesday, Henry said preliminary data from the company has now been submitted and that parents should register their children online.

“We may have that important vaccine available to us as early as early November,” she said, adding that planning is ongoing with schools and public health.

Henry said that children won’t be able to get the Pfizer vaccine at the doctor’s office yet, but that physicians will have a role to play in the rollout. Both pharmacies and community health clinics will be utilized, she added, and the program is likely to roll out to all children in that age group simultaneously.

READ MORE: Pfizer to seek vaccine approval for Canadians as young as five in about a week

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
B.C. couple stands to lose $500k from hang-up delay phone scam
Next story
COVID-19 infection, illness still critical for Northern B.C. hospitals

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm’s Kye Benoche charges in on net during Oct. 8 game versus Oceanside Generals. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm blow through competition

Wind storm at high tide in Campbell River, Dec. 20, 2018. File photo by Mark Seal
Wind warning issued for Courtenay to Campbell River

Presley Peter Billy. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Campbell River RCMP seeking man wanted on multiple charges

Campbell River RCMP. Black Press File Photo
Campbell River RCMP turn triple-play