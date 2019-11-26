Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

  Nov. 26, 2019
A Kamloops teenager who has admitted to a string of assaults and sexual assaults on social workers will undergo a psychiatric assessment.

The 13-year-old boy, whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty in July to nine charges stemming from incidents involving youth care workers.

Details of the assaults have not yet been made public.

During a brief hearing in Kamloops provincial court on Monday, a judge ordered the teen undergo psychiatric tests prior to sentencing.

Lawyers are expected to meet on Jan. 6 to set a date for sentencing.

