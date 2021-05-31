Kamloops residential school children honoured at Campbell River City Hall

Flags to fly at half mast at city facilities until June 8

The Canadian flag flies at half mast at Campbell River’s City Hall and other municipal buildings May 31, 2021. They will remain at half mast until June 8 to commemorate the 215 Indigenous children found buried at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Canadian flag is flying at half mast at Campbell River’s City Hall and other municipal buildings May 31, 2021.

They will remain at half mast until 9 a.m. June 8 to commemorate the 215 Indigenous children found buried at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day at 1-866-925-4419.

